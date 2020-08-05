CALIFORNIA, USA — The baby food and apparel company Gerber announced Friday the winner of its 10th annual Gerber "spokesbaby" contest, Magnolia Earl.

The company said the young girl from Ross, California captured the hearts of the judging panel with her joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze.

She was chosen out of more than 327,000 entries submitted! Gerber first launched the Photo Search in 2010 for parents to see their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo. The contest celebrates babies and families from all backgrounds.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” said Magnolia’s mother, Courtney. “On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us! We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born."

Magnolia's family learned the exciting Gerber news on Friday, one day before her first birthday.

Gerber

Magnolia's mom added, "Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Gerber said in addition to the opportunity to be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, Magnolia and her family received a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon – all to provide the best possible start for baby.

"Our Gerber family of farmers, factory workers, employees and customers are all united in our pursuit to do everything and anything for baby. We believe every baby is a Gerber baby and standing behind our babies has never mattered more than it does now,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber.