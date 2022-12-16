Did anybody win the $429M Mega Millions?

The jackpot is getting closer to half-a-billion dollars.

WASHINGTON — The Mega Millions jackpot will increase yet again after nobody won the $429 million jackpot on Friday.

The winning numbers for Friday's jackpot were 8-35-40-53-56 and Mega Ball 11. The Megaplier was 3X. The cash option, which most winners choose, was $231 million for Friday's drawing, according to Mega Millions.

Players must match all five numbers and the gold Mega Ball number to win the jackpot. Players face astronomical odds for a jackpot win: 1 in 302.5 million.

One player in California won $1 million in Friday's drawing by matching all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. It was a big night for smaller wins: 21 people will take home $10,000 and three people hit the Megaplier to win $30K.

The next drawing is Tuesday, Dec. 20 with an estimated jackpot of $465 million.

The country has seen a record-setting year for lottery games, with multiple huge jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball.

After months of hype, a single Powerball ticket in California won the record-setting $2.04 billion jackpot in November. The winners have not yet come forward or been identified. California law requires winners to come forward publicly, but they have a year to do so.

Over the summer, a near-record $1.377 billion Mega Millions jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July. A winner in Illinois eventually put the run to an end and matched all six numbers to take home the grand prize. Two people came forward to claim it, but chose to stay anonymous, something that is allowed in Illinois but not every state.