Did anybody win the Mega Millions jackpot?

In order to win the jackpot, a winner needs to get all five numbers correct as well as the Mega Millions number.

WASHINGTON — The next winner of the Mega Millions jackpot could walk away with $630 million.

Nobody won the jackpot in Tuesday's drawing, leaving the top prize — close to $555 million — unclaimed. The lump sum cash payout for that prize would have been $316.9 million.

Although nobody won outright, players in four states got all five numbers correct. Those tickets were sold in Arizona, California, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

Although the next prize has jumped even higher above the half-a-billion mark, its place in the record books hasn't changed. If somebody wins Friday's drawing, it will be the fifth-largest prize in the game's 20-year history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 2-31-32-37-70, with a Gold Mega Ball 25.

The Mega Millions jackpot has steadily grown since someone last won in mid-April.

While the prize money is certainly life changing, it's far from breaking lottery records. Last year, a Mega Millions jackpot cracked the $1 billion mark for just the second time. A four-member suburban Detroit lottery club won that $1.05 billion jackpot and chose the lump sump, receiving $557 million after taxes.

The Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

What are the top 10 biggest Mega Millions jackpots?

1. $1.537 billion - 10/23/2018

2. $1.050 billion - 1/22/2021

3. $656 million - 3/30/2012

4. $648 million - 12/17/2013

5. $630 million - - (est.) 7/22/2022

6. $543 million - 7/24/2018

7. $536 million - 7/8/2016

8. $533 million - 3/30/2018

9. $522 million -6/7/2019

10. $516 million - 5/21//2021