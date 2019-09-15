The royal family is celebrating Prince Harry today as he turns 35. Many have posted touching tributes on social media, including a post from Meghan Markle that includes a previously unreleased photo from their baby Archie's christening.

Markle's tribute to her husband was posted on their joint Instagram account. Harry's 35th is also his first birthday as a father. The collage features 9 photos of different moments in Prince Harry's life, including a photo from baby Archie's christening that had not been seen before.

The Duke of Sussex is seen crouching down to look at his son, who is on Markle's lap.

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day," Meghan says in the post. "You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!”

Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, also posted on their joint Instagram page as well.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today," the post said. The photo featured the two brothers smiling at each other.

The royal family's instagram account, which represents Queen Elizabeth, posted a photo of Harry and Elizabeth smiling at each other.

"Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex – 35 today!" the post read.

Last month, Prince Harry posted his own tribute to his wife Meghan on her 38th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure! - Love, H" Prince Harry wrote in the post.