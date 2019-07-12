Melania Trump is continuing the tradition of first ladies reading to children too sick to leave the hospital for the holidays.

She's also become friendly with a former leukemia patient at Children's National Hospital in Washington. The First Lady and Caoilinn McLane, of Aldie, Virginia, first met when the girl was hospitalized and Mrs. Trump came to work on a garden being built there.

Caoilinn McLane, who is a patient at Children's National Hospital, listens as first lady Melania Trump reads a Christmas story to children at Children's National Hospital, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. McLane introduced the first lady. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

AP

They met again when the First Lady returned to dedicate the garden. And they saw each other on Friday when McLane was given the honor of introducing Mrs. Trump at the annual holiday reading event.