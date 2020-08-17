MESQUITE, Nev — A neighborhood in Nevada last week went "blue" to support the men and women in law enforcement.
The Mesquite Police Department shared a picture on its Facebook page, saying neighbors changed their front porch lights blue. Almost everything in the picture had quite the hue, from the street to the trees and houses.
"We like to support our police, and we had done this one other time," Bobbi Kuspa said on Fox News. "We have a neighbor who lost her son in the line of duty. While those light bulbs burned out, well then, my neighbor got the blue, it was time to start all over again for our police doing the great job here in Mesquite."
Police said, in part: "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but there aren't enough words to explain what this picture means to us.
"... This is just another reminder of how lucky we are to work in this community and we are grateful for such amazing support."
