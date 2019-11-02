Former first lady Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

During her opening monologue, host Alicia Keys invited Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez to join her on stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to say what music meant to them.

Obama then appeared to even bigger screams than the stars already on stage got.

The former first lady talked about the Motown records that got her through her Chicago youth and said "whether we like country, rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves."

"Music has always helped me tell my story, and I know that’s true for everyone here," said Obama.

The Grammys, the year's celebration of music, aired on Sunday.