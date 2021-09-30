$45,000 Michigan lottery winner dies with ticket in wallet

Authorities believe Greg Jarvis drowned during a boating accident.

ESSEXVILLE, Michigan — Police say a Michigan man died with a winning $45,000 lottery ticket in his wallet.

Authorities believe Greg Jarvis drowned during a boating accident.

Police in Caseville, Michigan, say his body was found on a Saginaw Bay beach last week.

The 57-year-old Jarvis was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he won $45,000 playing Club Keno.

But Jarvis couldn’t immediately collect the jackpot because he didn’t have a Social Security card.

The card is necessary for certain winnings. Jarvis was still waiting for one when he died.