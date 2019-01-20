MOBILE, Ala. — Police Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday, according to WKRG-TV.

The TV station, citing the Mobile Police Department, reports there was some sort of incident between Tuder and a suspect.

Reports indicate the suspect is in custody.

The department honored Tuder with "Officer of the Month" in July 2017. Its website says he joined the department in March 2016 and worked in the "high-crime area" of Mobile's Precinct 1.

"Tuder is commended for his numerous drug arrests, with four cases being sent for federal prosecution, and recovering six firearms," the department wrote.

