Naya Rivera's 'If I Die Young' 'Glee' tribute to Cory Monteith trends following her death

Rivera's body was found in a Southern California lake Monday, seven years to the day of her 'Glee' co-star's passing.

A cover of "If I Die Young" performed on "Glee" by Naya Rivera was trending on social media Monday as authorities in Southern California announced the death of the actress. Rivera performed the song in 2013 as a tribute to co-star Cory Monteith, who had died three months earlier.

Rivera, 33, was found dead in Southern California's Lake Piru Monday -- seven years to the day of Monteith's death.

When Monteith died, Rivera sang the The Band Perry tune "If I Die Young" for an episode of "Glee" titled "The Quarterback." In that episode, it's learned that Montieth's character has died. Rivera's character sings part of the song, but then breaks down and cannot finish.

One line of the lyrics is grabbing extra attention due to the coincidental nature to how Rivera was found.

If I die young bury me in satin

Lay me down on a bed of roses

Sink me in the river at dawn

Send me away with the words of a love song

Today marks the 7th anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. You broke down while singing this for him, now we’re the ones breaking down singing it for you. You’ll forever live on in our hearts, Naya Rivera.❤️pic.twitter.com/toTYF9yuRN — TEAM SPEARS (@wetbritney) July 13, 2020

Rivera’s 4-year-old son told investigators that his mother boosted him back on to the deck of their rented boat before he looked back and saw her disappearing under the water, authorities said.

The boy was found asleep and alone in a life vest on the drifting pontoon boat about three hours after they launched on Lake Piru northwest of Los Angeles, setting off a five-day search that ended with the discovery of the body of the 33-year-old floating near the surface early Monday, authorities said.