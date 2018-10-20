Sweet Christmas, "Luke Cage" is cancelled!

Netflix announced late Friday that the Mike Colter starring superhero show would not be returning for a third season just four months after the premier of its eagerly awaited sophomore outing on the streaming service.

Netflix and Marvel announced the cancellation in a joint statement released Friday, according to multiple reports.

"Unfortunately, Marvel's Luke Cage will not return for a third season," the statement said. "Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem's Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series."

This is the second Marvel show in a week to to get the ax from Netflix as fellow Hero for Hire "Iron Fist" was cancelled last Friday.

"Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist" were part of a five-show deal Netflix struck with Marvel to tell the story of the street level heroes in the Marvel Universe, which also included "Jessica Jones," "Daredevil" and the crossover series "Defenders." An off-shoot of the original five-show deal focusing on anti-hero Frank Castle as "The Punisher" was added later. "Jessica Jones" was renewed for a third season in April and "Daredevil" premired its third season on Friday.

The twin cancellations come as Marvel's parent company Disney prepares to launch its own streaming service next year. The popular Marvel superhero movies will eventually migrate exclusively to the Disney service.

