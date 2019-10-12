It's the quote that may end up making Donald Trump only the third U.S. president to be formally impeached by the House of Representatives. It's now topped a list of the ten most notable quotes of 2019.

The Yale Book of Quotations has been updated to include a list by Yale Law School librarian Fred Shapiro of the top quotes of the year.

They come from people at all levels of power on the national and international stage; from an actress who has a new way to describe her relationship status; from a 16-year-old climate activist who stared down world leaders and told them they are failing; and from the highest-grossing movie of all-time.

At No. 1 on the list is a quote from the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky on July 25 in which Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” Concerns over that call ultimately led to a more than two-month investigation by the House. Democrats say Trump abused his power in withholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the requested favor to investigate Democrats.

With articles of impeachment expected to be unveiled Tuesday, Trump could be formally impeached before Christmas.

Here is the full list of quotes, as compiled by the Associated Press.

1. “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” — memo of telephone call between Trump and Zelensky.

2. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” — teen climate activist Greta Thunberg to the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

3. “When we’re dancing with the angels, the question will be asked: ‘In 2019, what did we do to make sure we kept our democracy intact? Did we stand on the sidelines and say nothing?’” — Congressman Elijah Cummings at the hearing of former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen.

4. “I would rather be dead in a ditch (than ask the European Union for a delay in Brexit).” — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

5. “The Prime Minister’s advice to Her Majesty was unlawful, void and of no effect.” — Supreme Court of the United Kingdom President Brenda Hale, Baroness Hale of Richmond, judgment in case of R (Miller) v. The Prime Minister.

6. “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.” — Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

7. “I have a plan for that.” — Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

8. “Poor kids are just as bright, just as talented, as white kids.” — Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

9. “I’m very happy (being single). I call it being self-partnered.” — actress Emma Watson.

10. “I love you 3000.” — Morgan Stark in "Avengers: Endgame." Tony Stark would repeat that line near the end of the film in a recorded goodbye message at his funeral.