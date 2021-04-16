Ohio 18-year-old with semi-automatic rifle arrested at Times Square subway station

The New York Police Department said officers noticed the man sitting with appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle in plain view around 12:30 p.m.

NEW YORK — An 18-year-old man from Ohio was arrested Friday with an assault weapon at a Times Square subway station, according to WCBS.

The New York Police Department said officers noticed the man, Saadiq Teague, sitting with appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle in plain view around 12:30 p.m.

He told the officers he had a permit for the weapon and was not aware it was illegal to open carry in New York City, WCBS reported

He was taken into custody without incident. Police found the weapon was not loaded but there was an ammunition clip in his bag.

WCBS said police found a gas mask used to smoke marijuana in his backpack.

Teague is facing charges of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of an ammunition clip and having drug paraphernalia.

Police said the is no indication this is part of a plot. No shots were fired and no threats were made, WCBS reported.

"This story could've had a tragically different ending, but thanks to these diligent cops it ends with the suspect in handcuffs." NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.

Teague's father was killed in a shootout with a Columbus police officer and a Franklin County deputy on I-270 on March 5.