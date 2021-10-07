The driver coughed up a bag he said contained a gram of weed and apologized to the trooper.

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper performed the Heimlich maneuver on a driver who they said was choking on a bag of marijuana last weekend.

In a video tweeted by OSHP, trooper Charles Hoskins made a traffic stop on a car traveling 94 mph in a 70-mph zone in Portage County on July 3.

Hoskins walks up to the car asking the driver what he was in such a hurry for.

After the driver could be heard coughing, Hoskins asked the driver if he could breathe.

Hoskins got the driver out of the car and started performing the Heimlich on the side of the road.

Don't try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana. pic.twitter.com/LqgbOhOEsW — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) July 8, 2021

After about 20 seconds, the driver coughed up a bag that he said contained a gram of weed and apologized to Hoskins.

"It's a minor misdemeanor. Do you want to die over a minor misdemeanor?" Hoskins asked after the man recovered.