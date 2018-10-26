Federal authorities confirmed Friday morning that one person is in custody in connection to the 12 suspicious packages that contained bomb-like devices.

The total number of bomb-like devices reached 12 Friday after two more suspicious packages were recovered, one in Florida addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and the other in New York addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The Justice Department confirmed there would be a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions cancelled a planned trip to Louisville, Ky., Friday to ensure that all federal law enforcement resources, including the aircraft and personnel required for the attorney general's travel, were being devoted to the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

