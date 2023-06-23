Orcas disrupt boat race near Spain in latest display of puzzling aggressive behavior

Scientists have noted increasing reports of orcas bumping or damaging boats off the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula in the past four years.

A pod of killer whales bumped one of the boats in an endurance sailing race as it approached the Strait of Gibraltar, the latest encounter in what researchers say is a growing trend of sometimes-aggressive interactions with Iberian orcas.

The 15-minute run-in with at least three of the giant mammals forced the crew competing in The Ocean Race on Thursday to drop its sails and raise a clatter in an attempt to scare the approaching orcas off. No one was injured, but Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said in a video posted on The Ocean Race website that it was “a scary moment.”

“Twenty minutes ago, we got hit by some orcas,” he said in the video. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.”

Team JAJO was approaching the mouth of the Mediterranean Sea on a leg from the Netherlands to Italy when at least three orcas approached the VO65 class sloop. Video taken by the crew showed one of the killer whales appeared to be nuzzling the rudder; another video showed one of them running its nose into the hull.

Scientists have noted increasing reports of orcas bumping or damaging boats off the western coast of the Iberian Peninsula in the past four years. The mammals average from 16-21 feet (5-6½ meters) and weigh more than 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms).

“We knew that there was a possibility of an orca attack this leg,” on-board reporter Brend Schuil said. “So we had already spoken about what to do if the situation would occur.”

Schuil said there was a call for all hands on deck and the sails were dropped to slow the boat from a racing speed of 12 knots. The crew made noises to to scare the orcas off.

“They seemed more aggressive/playful when we were sailing at speed. Once we slowed down they also started to be less aggressive in their attacks,” he said. “Everyone is OK on board and the animals are also OK.”

The Ocean Race involves two classes of sailboats at sea for weeks at a time, with the IMOCA 60 boats competing in a six-month, 32,000-nautical mile (37,000-mile, 59,000-km) circumnavigation of the globe. The race is on its final leg, from The Hague to Genoa, where it is expected to arrive later this week.

Boats have already contended with a giant seaweed flotilla, catastrophic equipment failure, and a collision that knocked the leader out of the decisive seventh leg. One of the boats in the around-the-world portion of the race triggered its hazard alarm after hitting what they suspected was a whale off the coast of Newfoundland; two crew members were injured in the collision.

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson contributed to this story.