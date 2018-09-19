Oreo is celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday in November with a limited-edition cookie.

The maker of "America's favorite cookie" teamed up with Disney to create a version of its birthday cake flavored-cookies. The Oreos will feature three different Mickey-themed designs, including one showing Mickey himself.

The special Oreos will be available in stores nationwide beginning September 24, while supplies last, according to a press release from Oreo. Disney will celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary in mid-November.

Limited-edition Mickey Mouse Oreo packaging.

OREO

Oreo and Disney announced their partnership on ABC's "Good Morning America" Wednesday with a fun video on Twitter.

.@Disney and @Oreo are celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with limited-edition BIRTHDAY CAKE-FLAVORED Oreos and our dreams are coming true! https://t.co/AM8HBYIm7e pic.twitter.com/CHF9O7G6f8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2018

Back in August, Oreo announced two new flavors: hot chicken wing and wasabi. But the spicy flavors would only initially be available in China, according to USA Today.

