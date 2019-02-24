TEMPE, Ariz. — A young Valley woman is making a plea for help to find her stolen wheelchair.

“We’re willing to give whatever we can for my wheelchair back,” Josephine Siegel said.

She tells 12 News her wheelchair was stolen from the parking lot of the driving school where she was Friday morning. She left it there while she went on the road for her driving test.

“I got in the car and we pulled out of the parking lot, went around the block, came back, 15 minutes later, my wheelchair was gone,” Siegel said.

The driving school is called Driving to Independence and it’s located near Priest and Broadway in Tempe.

Right now, Siegel has to rely on a borrowed wheelchair, but it’s not the same as her own custom chair.

“I’m totally uncomfortable in this chair, like it doesn’t fit me,” she said.

Siegel is paraplegic. A horrible car accident involving an alleged red-light runner left her paralyzed from the chest down, so she has to rely on her wheelchair to get around.

“I’m already in this position and it sucks as it is, but it’s like I want to be comfortable, I don’t want to have to be in a position where I ‘m stuck, or where I don’t even wanna be in the chair because it’s not my chair,” she said.

She’s hoping someone who knows something reports it to police. A police report was filed, but there's no word yet on her chair. She also says there are surveillance cameras in the area where her wheelchair disappeared, so she hopes that helps track down her chair.

On Monday, Tempe police released photos of the suspects stealing the chair, a purple and black Ti-Lite wheelchair.

Anyone with information about the chair or the suspects in the photos is urged to contact Tempe police at 480-350-8311.

Tempe Police Department

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help raise money for a new chair.