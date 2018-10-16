Pippa Middleton gave birth Monday afternoon to her first baby, a boy, adding another grandchild to the Middleton clan and a first first-cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and baby Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The birth was announced Tuesday morning by Middleton's representative.



"He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz," the representative told USA TODAY. "Everyone is delighted and Mother and baby are doing well."

The younger sister of the former Kate Middleton, now Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Pippa, 35, had her baby at St. Mary's Hospital in London (where the royal children were born), with husband James Matthews by her side.



It's Pippa's first child, and the fourth grandchild for her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who also have a son, James, 31, who is not married.

For the little Cambridge royals, including future king Prince George, now 5, the new baby is their first cousin; so far, they have four second cousins, the children of their father, Prince William's, first cousins, Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips Tyndall.

The royal kids can also expect a new first cousin soon: Uncle Prince Harry, 34, and Duchess Meghan of Sussex, 37, announced Monday they are expecting their first child in the spring.

The baby also has a cousin on his father's side: Theodore Fredrick Michael, who was born Sept. 5, the son of James' reality TV-star brother, Spencer Matthews, and his wife Vogue Williams.

With baby Prince Louis, who was born in April, that makes three related infants in the Windsor, Middleton and Matthews families, and a fourth on the way.

Pippa and Matthews, 43, a millionaire London financier, married in May 2017 in a lavish, semi-royal wedding that featured George and Charlotte, now 3, as page boy and bridesmaid.

Afterwards the couple embarked on their honeymoon in Australia.

News of Pippa's pregnancy was only confirmed in June, although it was strongly suspected when she attended Harry and Meghan's wedding a month before.

Pippa herself revealed her condition in her monthly fitness column for Waitrose Weekend magazine, in a piece about exercising during pregnancy. (Pippa is as health-conscious and sporty as her sister.)

But she's been luckier than her sister, who suffered crippling bouts of acute morning sickness in the early stages of her three pregnancies. Among other things, that forced Kensington Palace to announce her pregnancies earlier than usual.

"I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness," Pippa wrote. "That meant I was able to carry (on) as normal and continue my sports."

By August, she was in her third trimester, according to her latest column, about how swimming is her favorite workout routine as she prepares for birth.

“I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting,” she wrote.

The Matthews live in pricey mansion in London's Chelsea neighborhood, where Pippa has lately kept a more low-key profile than in the immediate aftermath of her sister's 2011 royal wedding, when she shot to fame as a bridesmaid with a curvy backside.

There's been only one cloud in the otherwise charmed life of Pippa and Matthews: His father, David Matthews, 74, was arrested by French police in March and charged with the rape of a minor in the late 1990s, an accusation he has denied. The case is still under investigation.

