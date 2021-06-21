x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Nation World

Man accused of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios in California

Investigators say the pistachios were being repackaged for resale.
Credit: Tulare County Sheriff's Office

VISALIA, Calif. — It wasn't Florida this time.

Detectives in California say a 34-year-old man stole a trailer filled with 42,000 pounds of pistachios. 

This month, Touchstone Pistachio Company did a routine audit and discovered the pistachios were missing. 

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office of Visalia, California, said its investigators found a tractor trailer had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a different nearby lot. Detectives say the pistachios were “being moved from 2,000-pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale."

Alberto Montemayor, of Montemayor Trucking, was arrested and booked into jail.

The remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter