PITTSBURGH — The Penguins held a ceremony Tuesday to honor the victims of Saturday's synagogue shooting in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.

The team held an 11-second moment of silence prior to a game against the New York Islanders in memory of the 11 lives lost in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Penguins players wore a special "Stronger than Hate" patch, which incorporated the team logo and Star of David, and the Islanders wore a similar decal on their helmets.

A commemorative patch honoring the victims the Tree of Life Synagogue massacre is displayed on the jersey of Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray against the New York Islanders during the first period. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Charles LeClaire

A black and white silhouette of the city with the words "Stronger than Hate" flashed on the scoreboard during the pregame ceremony, while a video tribute played prior to faceoff. A ceremonial puck drop featured Pittsburgh police Chief Scott Schubert along with Anthony Burke and Mike Smigda, officers wounded in the attack.

A message on the scoreboard in reference to the Tree of Life Synagogue shootings before the Pittsburgh Penguins host the New York Islanders at PPG PAINTS Arena. New York won 6-3. (Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Charles LeClaire

The Penguins' jerseys were signed and will be auctioned in an effort to raise money and support victims and families of the shooting. The team also held a blood drive and donated to the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and a fund established by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Safety to benefit police officers wounded in the attack.

