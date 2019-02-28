WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Someone get this guy a beer to go with his pizza!

An unfortunate soul was unexpectedly caught on camera eating pizza in the background of a live TV news report.

As anyone who works in live television will tell you, at some point you will probably be accidentally caught on camera.

But typically the stakes are not as high as a national live report covering the historic testimony of a man who was previously employed by the current president of the United States as a “fixer.”

"That feel when you go to eat your hallway pizza and get told you're in the live shot."

Mike Uehlein / CBS

Multiple tweets showed the man being passed a pizza – which appears to be from &pizza, an east coast restaurant chain – going back for a bottle of water, then pausing to eat his meal…directly behind the CBS reporter doing a live hit on television.

Thursday, the chain announced in a release they had tracked down "pizza guy" and asked what he'd ordered.

For just Thursday, &pizza is offering "Hallway Pizza" which is spicy tomato, mozzarella, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, banana peppers and barbecue sauce.

"Try it today and taste your own 15 minutes of fame," the restaurant chain said in a release.

People online loved it, tweeting things like “The hero we need” and “big mood” after the pizza incident.

Someone even started a GoFundMe for him and called it “Buy the Pizza Intern More Pizza.”

The man who started the GoFundMe didn’t immediately respond for comment, but as of Wednesday night it had raised $120 more than its $10 goal.