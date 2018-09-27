A plane crash has been reported near the Greenville Downtown Airport in South Carolina, with injuries.

Greenville Police spokesman Donnie Porter said the fire department possibly will have to perform "an extraction."

At least one dozen firefighters are working next to the plane.

The plane — a Dassault Falcon 50 that can be configured to seat between nine and 19 passengers — crashed after running off the runway, he said. Porter said he didn't know if the plane was taking off or landing.

According to scanner traffic at 2:37 p.m., three people had been removed from the plane and one is still being extracted.

Two people were removed from the wreckage and put on a stretcher. Firefighters took a person from the cockpit where a large crack separates the plane.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved