PALMYRA, Pa. — Authorities are investigating after a plane struck a vehicle while it was trying to land at an airport in Lebanon County on Saturday morning.
The unidentified pilot of the single-engine Luscombe 8A was trying to land the plane at Reigle Field Airport in Palmyra around 9:40 a.m. when he struck a vehicle, said the Federal Aviation Administration.
Officials have yet to say if there were people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
After the crash, the plane came to a rest on airport property next to the runway.
Officials say the pilot was the only person on the plane.
At this time, it's not known if there were any injuries.
Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this incident.