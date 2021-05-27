Police: 10-month-old killed in attack by family's 2 Rottweilers in North Carolina

Johnston County animal services director said they are starting the process of declaring the dog as being “dangerous.”

A 10-month-old girl died Tuesday night after the family's dogs attacked the child in North Carolina.

According to CBS affiliate WNCN, The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Ripairan Court in Willow Spring just after 8 p.m. in response to an animal attack.

Responding deputies found Scott Winberry trying to save his 10-month-old daughter, Malia Scott Winberry, after she had been attacked by the family’s Rottweilers.

Deputies began to help Scott Winberry until EMS arrived but Malia died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Animal Control took custody of the dogs.

“Investigators arrived on scene and quickly determined this incident was a tragic accident,” Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

Scott Winberry said he had stepped outside of his home and heard a commotion inside. He went back into the home and found the dogs attacking Malia, the sheriff’s office said.