ORLAND PARK, Ill — Authorities are seeking a man suspected of fatally shooting a teenager and wounding a bystander at a suburban Chicago mall.

Orland Park police say the suspect and the victim were involved in "an altercation" before the Monday shooting at Orland Square Mall .

Police say the suspect pulled a handgun, fired multiple times and fled the mall, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Javon Britten of Richton Park. He collapsed outside a clothing store and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the suspect is believed to be 20 years old and likely knew Britten.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Mitchell says a bystander suffered a graze wound to the leg. Mitchell calls the shooting an "isolated incident."

Mitchell says security video showed a male shooter fleeing the mall but it's unclear if he continued on foot or got into a vehicle.

Police departments from several neighboring towns, as well as the FBI and ATF responded to the mall