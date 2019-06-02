About three-quarters of Americans who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night gave it positive reviews, according to polls by CNN and CBS.

Seventy-six percent of viewers interviewed approved of Trump’s speech, according to the CBS poll. Of the viewers interviewed by CNN, 76 percent reacted very positively or somewhat positively.

But both polls noted that a large percentage of people who actually watched the State of the Union on Tuesday night identified as Republican.

Respondents in CNN’s poll were roughly 17 percent more likely to identify as Republican compared to the general public. Even before the speech, 61 percent of people in CNN’s survey said they approved of Trump’s actions as president.

CBS’s poll included 43 percent of participants who identified as Republican, 30 percent who identified as Independent and 24 percent who identified as Democrat. Of the Republicans interviewed, almost all of them gave Trump positive reviews (97 percent). Only 30 percent of Democrats interviewed approved of Trump’s speech.

In terms of methodology, CNN interviewed 584 adults on Tuesday night, and its poll had a margin of error of 5.4 points. CBS interviewed 1,472 people who watched the State of the Union, and its poll had a 3-point margin of error.