WASHINGTON — It was the chicken sandwich that the internet buzzed about, causing a poultry showdown.

A Twitter feud between Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Chick-fil-A over which restaurant had the better chicken sandwich seemed to be a done deal for the "EAT MOR CHIKIN" fans.

Wendy's even chimed in from the background, in her red pig tails.

But when Popeyes took only two weeks to sell out of their key ingredient... the bird, they seemingly claimed the win... but were out of what the customers craved.

For weeks, restaurants around the country posted signs apologizing to customers for letting them down.

In late August, Popeyes pinned a tweet to their Twitter account saying, "You ate 'em ALL. (Legit proud of you.)"..."Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now)."

The company says you can expect Popeyes to be back in the chicken sandwich game soon, and are using the hype to promote the Popeyes app and its push notifications, which will alert you when to run out to restaurants.

Popeyes did not immediately return a request for comment from TEGNA, but Bloomberg is reporting that sandwiches will be back in about 150 franchise-owned stores in the first weeks of November.

Popeyes is reportedly trying to hire hundreds of workers to assist with the anticipated high demand of the come back. In an August report on Business Insider, Popeyes employees were reportedly working long hours without breaks and experiencing exhaustion trying to handle the spike in demand, before the company said it sold out of chicken for the sandwiches.

One Popeye's restaurant employee, according to Business Insider, said, "Everyone wanted to quit so bad because it was that bad," going on to say, "We have never seen it get this insanely busy."

It is unclear if Popeyes will be able to hire enough new team members, presumably those who will make up the front lines of the company - crew who work in the stores dealing directly with customers. And it's unclear if the demand for the popular chicken sandwich will be even larger than previously expected.

The Popeyes employee who spoke to Business Insider back in August said, "My experience at Popeyes has been fine till this sandwich has come."

And if customers are worried that Popeyes will run out again, they have that Twitter video from the company as a promise to hold the Louisiana Kitchen to.

In Popeyes' words, "They'll be back soon. For. Good. Pinky swear."