PORTLAND, Ore. — A 53-year-old Portland woman will have to spend 30 days in jail and 12 months on probation for kicking a baby's stroller.

Joy Marchenko was convicted of intimidation in the second degree, which is a bias crime in Oregon.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says Marchenko pleaded guilty, admitting that because of her perception of the victim's race, she kicked the stroller.

The mother addressed the court Monday saying, "I want to know why she would go after my son. He’s little. He didn’t do anything wrong. He was sleeping. I’ve never bothered [Ms. Marchenko.] I’ve never said anything to her."

The incident happened in the lobby of a Portland apartment building in March of 2019.

Police say Marchenko approached the victim, seeming agitated that she was an African-American woman with a white child.

According to the police report, Marchenko left the building for about 30 minutes to go drinking, and when she came back, the victim was still in the lobby.

That's when Marchenko confronted the victim a second time, and asked her why she had a white child.

Then Marchenko kicked the baby stroller, causing the child to start crying.

The baby was not hurt.

In addition to jail time and probation, Marchenko has to undergo a mental health evaluation.

The court also ordered her not to consume alcohol during her probation or enter any bars.