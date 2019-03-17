No one won the $495 million jackpot after numbers were drawn the night before St. Patrick’s Day.

The winning numbers were 30, 34, 39, 53 and 67 and the Powerball is 11. The cash value for a single winner would have been $300.2 million, according to ABC News.

Because of the unclaimed jackpot, the Powerball jackpot rose Sunday morning bringing the total number to half a billion dollars at $550 million.

The new cash value for a single person is $335 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, March 20.