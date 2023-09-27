Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Powerball's $850M jackpot

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player won $1.08 billion.

WASHINGTON, USA — Powerball is offering the ninth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history for Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot has been rising for weeks after a streak of drawings without a grand prize winner. Lottery fever has also played a part as hours before the drawing, the big prize soared from $835 million to $850 million due to "strong ticket sales."

Wednesday's jackpot ranks as the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history.

A winner, when one is eventually picked, will be able to claim monthly payments for part of the $850 million or take the lump sum of $397.4 million. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment.

It's been a big summer for huge lottery prizes. Last month, a single winning ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history.

What were the Powerball numbers for September 27, 2023?

The winning numbers were 1-7-46-47-63 Powerball 7 and Power Play 3 .

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."





