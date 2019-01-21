During awards season every year, there are always a few movies that critics and audiences alike know will be Oscars contenders. This year is not one of those years.

The 2019 Oscars nominations will be announced early Tuesday morning by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross, and it’s hard to highlight just a handful with so many movies dominating all aspects of the film industry.

As difficult it may be, here are a couple films that critics expect to be in the mix on the big night.

Best Picture

Best picture can be anybody’s game since the category has been expanded to include 10 nominees. “Bohemian Rhapsody” shocked the nation when it won the Golden Globe for best motion picture for a drama. During the same awards show, “Green Book” won best motion picture for a musical or comedy. But, as viewers have learned before, the Oscars is a completely different ball game, and the same rules don’t apply.

We predict that these 10 films will earn nominations:

“A Star Is Born,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Roma,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Eighth Grade,” “Vice,” “Green Book” and “The Favourite.”

Best Actress

The buzz this awards season has surrounded Lady Gaga and her moving performance in “A Star is Born,” but that doesn’t discount some of this year’s leading ladies from the running. Yalitza Aparicio has gone beyond her role in “Roma” to become a voice for the indigenous community in. Emily Blunt crashed the party by floating in an umbrella and dazzled fans with her interpretation of Mary Poppins. However, it was Glenn Close and Olivia Colman who took the awards during the Golden Globes for “The Wife” and “The Favourite,” respectively.

Here are our picks for best actress nominees:

Lady Gaga – “A Star Is Born,” Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma,” Emily Blunt – “Mary Poppins Returns,” Glenn Close – “The Wife” and Olivia Colman – “The Favourite.”

Best Actor

Rami Malek took home a Golden Globe for his role as rock legend Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” but there are plenty of contenders threatening his claim for the top spot. Both Bradley Cooper and Christian Bale are no strangers to the Oscars. In past years, Cooper has been nominated twice for best actor for “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Sniper,” while Bale was nominated for the category for “American Hustle” in 2014.

These five actors could be nominated on Tuesday:

Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born,” John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman,” Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Christian Bale – “Vice” and Chadwick Boseman – “Black Panther.”

Best Supporting Actor

Two past winners in the category appear again on everyone’s list: Mahershala Ali, who won for “Moonlight” in 2017, and Sam Rockwell, who won for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. But critics are eyeing Sam Elliott for “A Star Is Born” and Richard E. Grant for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

We predict that these five actors will be nominated for best supporting actor:

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman,” Mahershala Ali – “Green Book,” Sam Elliott – “A Star Is Born,” Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Sam Rockwell – “Vice.”

Best Supporting Actress

The possible nominees in this category are no stranger to the Oscars. Amy Adams has been nominated four times for best supporting actress, and Rachel Weisz has won in the category once. Emma Stone won best actress for “La La Land” in 2017, while Margot Robbie was nominated in the same category for “I, Tonya” last year. However, critics aren’t discounting Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

This is our best guess for who will be nominated for best supporting actress:

Amy Adams – “Vice,” Margot Robbie – “Mary Queen of Scots,” Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Emma Stone – “The Favourite” and Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite.”

Best Director

For best director, critics are mostly deciding between Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born” and Alfonso Cuarón for “Roma.” Cuarón an Oscar in 2014 for directing “Gravity,” and “A Star Is Born” is Cooper’s directorial debut. Yet many are still holding out for fan-favorite Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Here are our predictions for who will be nominated as best director:

Spike Lee – “BlacKkKlansman,” Alfonso Cuarón – “Roma,” Bradley Cooper – “A Star Is Born,” Peter Farrelly – “Green Book” and Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite.”