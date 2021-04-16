President Biden releases statement following Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting

Biden ordered flags to be flown half-staff after eight people were killed, plus the shooter, who took his own life.

INDIANAPOLIS — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have released a statement following the mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx Ground facility that left eight people plus the suspected shooter dead.

"Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act," Biden said in the statement. He called for flags to be flown half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies.

Biden continued to call for gun control measures — the same he did after a mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store that left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

"Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence," Biden said in the statement. "I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines."

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed by our homeland security team on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, where a lone gunman murdered eight people and wounded several more in the dark of night.



Today’s briefing is just the latest in a string of tragedies, following closely after gunmen firing bullets in broad day light at spas in and around Atlanta, Georgia, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and so many other shootings.

While we await critical details about the shooting, its motivation, and other key information, once again, I have the solemn duty of ordering the flag lowered at half-staff at the White House, public buildings and grounds, and military posts and embassies, just two weeks after I gave the last such order.

It’s a mass shooting just a week after we met, in the Rose Garden, with families who lost children and dear friends as bullets pierced their bodies and souls in schools, a night club, in a car at a gas station, and a town meeting at a grocery store. And it came just the night before 14th anniversary of the shooting at Virginia Tech, in which a gunman murdered 32 people.

Last night and into the morning in Indianapolis, yet again families had to wait to hear word about the fate of their loved ones. What a cruel wait and fate that has become too normal and happens every day somewhere in our nation.

Gun violence is an epidemic in America. But we should not accept it. We must act.

Last week, I called on the Justice Department to better protect Americans from gun violence. I also urged Congress to hear the call of the American people – including the vast majority of gun owners – to enact commonsense gun violence prevention legislation, like universal background checks and a ban of weapons of war and high-capacity magazines.

Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence. It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation.

We can, and must, do more to act and to save lives.