WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds White House news conference Friday

President Trump is holding a press briefing Friday at the White House before traveling to New York City, where his younger brother is in the hospital.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump is holding a news conference Friday afternoon at the White House.

The White House did not say what the president plans to discuss, but he recently has been using these news conferences to highlight the U.S. coronavirus response and to criticize his opponent in the presidential election.

On Friday morning, the White House confirmed that Trump's younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York City and the president plans to travel there this afternoon to see him.

Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalized, but officials said that he was seriously ill.

On Thursday, the president acknowledged he's blocking additional funding for the Postal Service to make it harder to process an expected surge in ballots he worries could cost him reelection.

“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told Fox host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. “That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting; they just can’t have it.”