Anne Hathaway wants a “Princess Diaries 3” movie just as much as her fans do.

The actress, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries,” told Andy Cohen during Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” that there is a script for a third movie.

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” Hathaway said on Thursday.

It’s been nearly 15 years since Princess Mia (Hathaway) ruled the fictional country of Genovia alongside her grandmother and the queen (Andrews) in the film’s sequel. The original movie came out in 2001.

But don’t get your hopes up yet.

Hathaway said the movie needs to be “perfect” before it's released. She didn’t spill on when the script would be completed or when the movie would be released.

“It's just we don't want to do it unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway said. “It's just as important to us as it is to you. And we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it.”

Also, there was no word on whether the movie would actually be called “Princess Diaries 3.”

US actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images