The nonprofit said he has knowledge of sensitive U.S. military technology, and it was crucial to get him out safely.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa-based nonprofit is rescuing an American nuclear scientist from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine.

Project DYNAMO says Texas native John Spor, who founded Texas Photonics Inc., has been hunted by Russian forces for months.

Spor was in Mariupol when Russia attacked in February. He's been in hiding ever since.

He is credited with designing "sensitive technology found in dozens of laser-guided weapons systems used by the U.S. military," a spokesperson for Project DYNAMO explained.

The organization says the Russians consider Spor a "high-value target" and that Chechen-Russian forces have ransacked his home and tried to find him in recent months.

"Spor’s knowledge of sensitive U.S. military technology is of tremendous intelligence value to Russia," Project DYNAMO wrote in an email. "If he was captured and interrogated, his knowledge would cause exceptionally grave damage to U.S. national security and NATO forces."

A family member asked lawmakers and the U.S. State Department for help rescuing Spor. They, in turn, recommended Project DYNAMO.

The nonprofit has made headlines repeatedly in recent months. Project DYNAMO is veteran-run and donor-funded. It works to exfiltrate people from dangerous places around the world.

The mission to rescue Spor included more than a month of planning.

"On Tuesday, the team from Project DYNAMO led by Bryan Stern, co-founder of Project DYNAMO and a highly decorated U.S. military officer, moved Spor through Russian territory, crossing more than 30 Russian checkpoints and into Ukraine," the nonprofit said. "Stern employed a series of complex tactics and techniques, honed over many years of government service, to mask Spor, his location, and his movement from the clutches of Russian security services."

The organization said Spor was being taken to a nearby country to be reunited with his family.

“Project DYNAMO has been with our family every step of the way through this nightmare. DYNAMO has been the answer to our family’s prayers,” Lauri Weigle, Spor’s sister, told Project DYNAMO. “We are in amazement that he is finally on his way to us and safe after months of hoping and praying.”

Spor's son Sean flew to Europe for the anticipated reunion.

“I’m so grateful for Project DYNAMO and the support they have provided to me and my family during this time,” Sean told the nonprofit. “They’ve rescued my dad from harm’s way and I am eagerly awaiting his arrival.”