Prosecutor: Man propped dead wife on sofa in front of kids as they opened Christmas presents

A prosecutor says a Southern California man killed his wife, then propped her body on a sofa in front of their children as they opened Christmas presents.

The Orange County Register says that scenario was presented to jurors Monday as trial began for William Wallace of Anaheim.

The prosecutor contends Wallace killed 26-year-old Za'Zell Preston during a fight on Christmas Eve of 2011.

Authorities say the next day, he propped up her body on a couch and told his children Preston had gotten drunk and ruined Christmas.

Preston was slumped over on the couch when paramedics arrived. She left a newborn son and two daughters, who were then 3 and 8 years old.

His attorney says Preston died from a drunken fall into a glass table.