Get ready to see more of "The Proud Family." Disney announced it has ordered a revival of the popular Disney Channel show for its streaming service, DIsney+.

All current episodes of "The Proud Family" are currently available on the streaming service. "The Proud Family Movie" is also available to stream. The new show, called "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" will pick off where the series left off, with the original cast voicing the characters.

RELATED: Marvel debuts footage from 'Falcon and Winter Soldier,' 'WandaVision,' and 'Loki'

RELATED: Disney+'s 'Home Alone' reboot casts lead roles

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell," said show creator/executive Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar. The two worked on the original series are are returning for the revival.

"It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us."

The show, which has been celebrated for its messages of inclusion and cultural diversity, stars Kyla Pratt as central character Penny Proud. Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker play her parents, Oscar and Trudy. The show stood out as being one of the first animated shows to feature a black family.

Disney+

"The genius of the original 'Proud Family' series was that, under the guise of a family comedy, it provided a brilliant social commentary on our life and times,' Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Channels Worldwide, said. "With this new series, Bruce and Ralph will once again challenge everyone to think differently about the world we share."