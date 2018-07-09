Mac Miller has died of an apparent overdose, according to reports from TMZ and Variety. He was 26.

The rapper and former boyfriend of Ariana Grande had reportedly struggled with substance abuse.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed first responders were dispatched Friday after an 11:42 a.m. call about a medical complaint at a residence in Studio City, California, in the area of Miller's home. They did not transport anyone from the scene. USA TODAY has reached out to Miller's representatives and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner for additional information.

Miller released his album "Swimming" in August, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and he appeared to be rebounding.

Musicians and fans were stunned by the news of his death, which came just weeks before he was set to kick off a U.S. tour to promote the album.

“I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted on Thursday. “The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow.”

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick and raised in Pittsburgh, released his first mixtape "But My Mackin' Ain't Easy" at the age of 15. He signed to Rostrum Records in 2010, eventually splitting from the label in 2014.

He rose to fame with his mixtape "Best Day Ever" in 2011, landing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the single "Donald Trump."

Miller was then featured on Grande's breakout 2013 track "The Way," beginning a successful working relationship. The two took things to the next level and started a romantic relationship in 2016, with Grande appearing on Miller's "The Divine Feminine" single "My Favorite Part" in the same year.

Grande spoke about their "toxic" two-year relationship, which ended in May, in a response to a Twitter user who criticized her for breaking up with him.

"Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood," the user said.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his (expletive) together is a very major problem. let's please stop doing that," she wrote.

Miller was open about his ups and downs with drug addition and often addressed it in interviews and song lyrics.

In a 2015 interview with Billboard, Miller spoke about the drug habits that took hold after his debut in 2010. "I was doing a lot of drugs around that time, which is another difference now: I’m not doing as many drugs. It just eats at your mind, doing drugs every single day, every second. It’s rough on your body."

"I’ve got to make sure I make all this music so when I die there’s albums and albums," Miller said in the same interview.

He also rapped about his struggles with addiction on his 2014 mixtape "Faces," speaking about that time in his life to Vulture in an interview published Thursday. “I used to rap super openly about really dark (expletive), because that’s what I was experiencing at the time," he said. "That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions."

Miller talked about the image that people had of him as a "depressed drug user" in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1 in July.

“I have people that care about me and fans that love my music, and it’s a beautiful relationship with them — people who have been with me through being a 19-year-old wide-eyed kid to being a self-destructive depressed drug user to making love music to all these different stages," Miller said. "Then they see something like that and they worry.”

PHOTOS: Mac Miller through the years
01 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
02 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
03 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Mac Miller performs on Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
04 / 19
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 04: NO SALES, free for editorial use. In this handout provided by 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert (L) Mac Miller and Ariana Grande perform on stage on June 4, 2017 in Manchester, England. Donate at www.redcross.org.uk/love (Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)
05 / 19
INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
06 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
07 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller (L) and Steak attend MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
08 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for MTV)
09 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage at MTV's 'Wonderland' LIVE Show on September 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dale Berman/Getty Images for MTV)
10 / 19
CHICAGO, IL - JULY 30: Recording artist Mac Miller experiences Samsung Gear 360 at Lollapalooza 2016 - Day 3 at Grant Park on July 30, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gabriel Grams/Getty Images for Samsung)
11 / 19
SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
12 / 19
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
13 / 19
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
14 / 19
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Rapper Mac Miller is seen during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 30, 2012 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)
15 / 19
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: MAC Miller performs during Behind The Scenes With MAC Miller Filming Music Choice's "Take Back Your Music" Campaign at Music Choice on July 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
16 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Mac Miller arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
17 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rapper Mac Miller arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
18 / 19
WANTAGH, NY - AUGUST 02: Mac Miller performs at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on August 2, 2012 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
19 / 19
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Rapper Mac Miller and actor Tyler Posey arrive at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM