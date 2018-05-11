Like her fellow artist, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna isn't "Happy" about her music being used at a political event.

The "Wild Thoughts" singer took to Twitter to voice her displeasure after the Washington Post's Philip Rucker mentioned her song "Don't Stop the Music" was playing at Trump's rally for U.S. Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn in Chattanooga on Sunday.

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

"It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics," Rucker tweeted. "Currently, Rihanna’s 'Don’t Stop the Music' is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it."

Rihanna fired back: "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!"

Earlier Sunday, Rihanna endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum in Florida's governor's race with a post on Instagram:

Election Day is Tuesday.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved