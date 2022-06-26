'A step backward': Most Americans disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, CBS News poll shows

Here in Florida, numerous polls show most Floridians believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Still, the state is still deeply divided on the subject.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Across the United States, Americans reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court justices' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the court ruled 6-3 to back Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The decision paves the way for state lawmakers across the country to create stricter abortion restrictions or outright bans in their states.

And as people reacted to the landmark decision, it would appear most Americans disapproved of SCOTUS' decision, according to a CBS News poll.

The poll shows 59 percent of Americans disapproved of the decision. And, 67 percent of women surveyed also disapproved. In contrast, 41 percent of Americans and only 33 percent of women said they approved.

Additionally, 52 percent of Americans said the decision was "a step backward for America," while 31 percent "a step forward for America," and 17 percent said it was neither.

Of those surveyed, most Americans also said they wanted abortion to be legal, even if restricted, in their state. Few, only 9 percent, wanted it to be illegal in all cases.

You can find a full breakdown of the poll here.

In 13 states, so-called "trigger laws" had already been designed for this moment — ready to ban abortions immediately or shortly after the decision. "Trigger laws" aside, roughly half the states are expected to either ban or severely limit abortions as a result of this ruling.

Florida doesn't have a "trigger law," but it is a state that will draw attention.

In Florida, a 15-week abortion ban was already scheduled to take effect in July. However, Friday's decision by the nation's highest court may lead Florida lawmakers to push for more restrictions in a future legislative session.