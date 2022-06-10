Sanders, Warren release plan for $2,400 increase to Social Security checks

A group of Democratic lawmakers proposed legislation to give Social Security recipients a big financial boost, while extending how long the program can fully last.

WASHINGTON — With the go-broke date for Social Security currently expected to hit in 2035, a group of Democratic lawmakers have proposed a plan to fully fund the program for decades longer while also increasing benefits for recipients.

The Social Security Expansion Act, from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, along with several others, would employ higher taxes on the wealthy to expand benefits by $200 a month, or $2,400 per year.

Currently, payroll taxes are applied to income up to $147,000. The proposal would lift this cap and subject all income above $250,000 to the Social Security payroll tax. A fact sheet released from Sanders said that more than 93% of householders wouldn't see their taxes go up under the bill.

The proposal would also extend the solvency of Social Security through 2096. Last week, the annual Social Security and Medicare trustees report said Social Security’s trust fund will be unable to pay full benefits beginning in 2035.

Social Security pays benefits to more than 65 million Americans, mainly retirees as well as disabled people and survivors of deceased workers.

When the Social Security trust fund is depleted the government will only be able to pay 80% of scheduled benefits, the report said.

Top Republicans were quick to criticize the plan, especially the proposed tax increases.

During a Senate hearing on Thursday, Sen. Mitt Romney said the proposal won't be passed by Congress.

“This bill has no chance whatsoever of receiving a single Republican vote in either House,” Romney said. The Utah senator has previously proposed a bill called the TRUST Act, which would establish committees to come up with a plan to help struggling federal programs including Social Security, Medicare and the Highway Trust Fund.