AURORA, Ind. — Authorities say at least 19 students are hurt after a school bus collided with a garbage truck in Indiana.

State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says the crash occurred Wednesday morning near the city of Aurora, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Cincinnati.

South Dearborn Community School Corporation Superintendent Eric Lows tells WCPO-TV that first responders transported one of the 19 students to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The South Dearborn Community School Corporation said in a statement the accident happened about 8 a.m. along Highway 350.

A spokeswoman for Rumpke Waste & Recycling tells the Cincinnati Enquirer that a school bus struck a Rumpke residential truck. She says the garage truck driver was not inside the vehicle when the collision occurred, but that the driver was injured by crash debris.