Tony Robbins has sued Buzzfeed News after a new report was published alleging the life coach sexually assaulted an underage girl at a summer camp in 1985. The new article is part of an ongoing investigation into the numerous sexual misconduct allegations against Robbins.

According to the new article published Friday, Robbins was seen by several campers at SuperCamp forcefully kissing an underaged girl while pinning her against a tree. He was a guest speaker at the camp at the time.

Nine former campers and staffers said they were told directly about the incident by the girl, only identified as Elle, or by Robbins himself. Buzzfeed news also obtained a diary entry from a former camper dated August 25, 1985 that noted Robbins "basically started to molest" the girl.

Several other witnesses were cited in the article, including Steffanie Scott, who saw the incident and said Robbins was "going for" the victim and had his "whole body pressed up against her."

"I wouldn't want to to be pinned," Scott told Buzzfeed. "Not like that.

The article is the sixth in a series of reports on Robbins' alleged sexual misconduct. Previous articles have reported that female fans and former staffers accused Robbins of inappropriate sexual advances. Additionally, two former bodyguards told BuzzFeed they were sent into audiences to look for attractive women for Robbins. It also included claims that Robbins had berated victims of rape and domestic abuse during his self-help sessions.

The allegations in BuzzFeed's initial reports covered the 1990s and early 2000s, before he married his second wife in 2001.

Robbins has denied all allegations. In a piece written on Medium, Robbins announced he would be suing the news outlet for its reports.

"Throughout BuzzFeed’s campaign against me, numerous people have called in reports of being harassed and pressured by Buzzfeed reporters and being asked to confirm false and inaccurate stories about me," Robbins wrote.

Robbins' spokesperon, Jennifer Connelly also published a statement to Medium. "Mr. Robbins refuses to allow this latest attack to distract him from helping and serving millions of people," she wrote. "As the legal action moves forward we are confident that the truth will prevail. "