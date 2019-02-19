SAN DIEGO — Several people reportedly became stuck on the Bayside Skyride over the Mission Bay waters at SeaWorld San Diego Monday night.

Dozens of firefighters are working to rescue those trapped above the frigid waters. Lifeguards are also in position in the water below the aerial tram assisting in the rescue.

Lifeguards are reportedly reportedly using at least two boats for the rescue.

The San Diego Fire Department told News 8 high winds seem to have caused the areal-tram problem.

According to News 8's meteorologist Shawn Styles, water temperature in Mission Bay is around 58 to 59 degrees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.