OKLAHOMA CITY — A school official says a third suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died on Saturday after a group of cross-country runners were struck by a pickup on Feb. 3.

Authorities say the truck was driven by a man whose son was killed the day before in a traffic crash.

The school's Superintendent Robert Romines announced on Facebook that senior Kolby Crum passed away.

Moore Public Schools safety and security director Dustin Horstkoetter said the other students killed in the crash were sophomore Yuridia Martinez and senior Rachel Freeman.

Four other students who were injured during the crash are still recovering.

"Throughout this tragedy, our students and staff in Moore Public Schools have united even more so to support our Lions family and each other. It has been a testament of who we are here – a family. The compassion and support have extended beyond our district and state borders and these acts of love and solidarity have been truly appreciated," Romines said in a statement on the school's Facebook page.

Police believe the students were running on a sidewalk.

They arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. He's facing charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

This Feb. 3, 2020 photo from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office shows Max Leroy Townsen.

AP

Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said that Townsend drove off after the crash but was stopped three blocks away by a witness who had pursued him.

Reporter Emily Collins tweeted out photos from the scene that showed a damaged pick-up truck surrounded by law enforcement.

Emergency crews respond to a scene where the red vehicle hit several Moore High School students, killing at least one, in Moore, Okla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

AP