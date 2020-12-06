Starbucks has told employees not to wear attire showing support for Black Lives Matter over concerns that it could possibly incite violence. That's according to an internal memo obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Starbucks has reportedly confirmed the memo's accuracy, which comes despite the company's public show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

BuzzFeed reports store owners were contacting senior company leaders because workers wanted to wear Black Lives Matter attire. The response was that wearing such items could be misunderstood and potentially incite violence, BuzzFeed wrote.

"In response to the question, our VP of Inclusion and Diversity, Zing Shaw, shared additional context on why clothing and accessories highlighting Black Lives Matters do not currently adhere to policy," the memo read, according to BuzzFeed, which posted a screenshot. "She explains there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement - and in certain circumstances, intentionally re-purpose them to amplify divisiveness."

The company dress code prohibits wearing "any type of political, religious, or personal accessories or clothing," according to BuzzFeed.

A Starbucks spokesperson reportedly said the company is dedicated to ending systemic racism, but the dress code policy is necessary "to create a safe and welcoming" environment.

Starbucks tweeted on June 4, "Black lives matter. We are committed to being part of the change."

Some employees noted to BuzzFeed that Starbucks has an exemption that allows attire and buttons supporting LGBTQ rights. They say the company even hands out such items.

RELATED: Nike makes Juneteenth an annual paid company holiday

RELATED: Twitter, Square makes Juneteenth a company holiday