After roughly four hours, a person who climbed to the base of the Statue of Liberty has been escorted down by police.

Liberty Island was evacuated in response to the situation.

The climber scaled the monument after several people were arrested for hanging a banner from the statue's pedestal calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Photo courtesty of Twitter user @HelloDannyOwens

News helicopter video showed the climber sitting Wednesday by the bottom of the statue's robes, about 100 feet (30 meters) aboveground. Police nearby tried to persuade the climber to descend.

Earlier, National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for the banner, which read "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Photo courtesy of Twitter user @HelloDannyOwens

Willis says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

Banner organizing group Rise and Resist says the climber isn't connected to its demonstration.

