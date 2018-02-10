Election day is just around the corner and Stephen Colbert has got you covered.

CBS announced Monday that the late-night comedian will host a live broadcast of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” to cover the midterm elections on Nov. 6.

The late-night show, which is usually taped in the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, will go live at 11:35 EST on Election Day. A tape-delayed show will air on the West Coast at 11:35 PST.

Special guests set to join Colbert haven't been announced yet.

This special edition of the "The Late Show" will mark the 18th time the talk show has broadcast in real time, according to CBS.

Colbert last went live during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in January and also covered the night Trump was elected in 2016.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM