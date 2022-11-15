Subway may start selling sandwiches through vending machines

The fast-food chain announced Monday that it will be expanding its "non-traditional presence" by adding premade sandwiches to unattended "Grab & Go" smart fridges.

MILFORD, Conn. — Subway products could soon be available through vending machines.

The first fridges were placed at the University of California San Diego two months ago and Subway said the feedback has been positive.

The machine at UC San Diego is stocked fresh daily by a nearby franchise, and it uses UV-C light sanitation after every purchase, Subway said.

The fridge features artificial intelligence and "natural language processing," allowing users to talk to the machines if they want a contactless purchasing option.

"As Subway continues to expand off-premises concepts, guests can expect to find Subway Grab & Go and smart fridges in more convenient everyday places like airports, college campuses, and hospitals," the company said.